Illustrator Draws Every Dragon Ball Character Ever In One Epic Image

There’s a lot of Dragon Ball fan art out there, with most of it focused on celebrating one character, or transformation, or iconic scene from the series. It’s rare that you see an artist take on a major ensemble of Dragon Ball characters – let alone every single character from the series 30+ years!

However, that’s exactly what illustrator Christopher Cayco has done, in a new stunning piece of artwork that captures all of the cool, zany, badass and fearsome characters from the history of Dragon Ball in one colorful print. Scroll below to check it out, and to catch all of the juicy little details that Cayco worked into this image!

If you want to see more of Cayco’s work, here’s his Instagram account; if you want to straight up buy this print, here’s the link to Cayco’s online store.

The Complete Dragon Ball Character Mural

@ccayco — "Journey to the West", it's my pleasure to share with you my #EveryDragonBallCharacter collage! This project me 3.5 months and over 1,000 draw hours. To keep it brief, I'm a professional illustrator, but this is the most excruciatingly detailed, tedious, and texting project I've ever worked on. It covers every character in DB, DBZ, DBGT, DBS, and the movies.

Dragon Ball

Here’s your depiction of the classic Dragon Ball series that started it all. How many of these older characters do you think you can name?

Dragon Ball Z Saiyan and Vegeta Sagas

Here are the initial storylines that kicked off Dragon Ball Z: The “Saiyan Saga” that introduced Goku’s brother Raditz, and the “Vegeta Saga” that first brought Vegeta into the series.

Dragon Ball Z Namek Saga

This image captures Dragon Ball Z‘s “Namek Saga”, which first introduced Freeza into the series. Needless to say, the Evil Emperor has since grown in popularity – as has is evil family (King Cold, Cooler).

Dragon Ball Z Broly Trilogy

This image captures the events of the three Dragon Ball Z: Broly movies, which first introduced the fan-favorite character to the series.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly

Of course, Broly didn’t become an official part of Dragon Ball canon until this year’s release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which has gone on to become a game-changing entry for the franchise.

Dragon Ball Z Buu Saga and Dragon Ball GT

The end of Dragon Ball Z led into the 2000s spinoff series Dragon Ball GT, which remains one of the more controversial installments of the franchise.

Dragon Ball Super Tournament of Power

Here is Dragon Ball Super anime’s biggest arc, which introduced Goku’s new all-powerful Ultra Instinct form.

