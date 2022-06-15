Dragon Ball Fans Are Calling For Two Powerful Twins to Join the Anime





Dragon Ball fans want two powerful (but non-canon) characters to be officially added to the series mythos. The two characters in question are twin Saiyans Shallot and Giblet, who are major stars of the Dragon Ball Legends mobile game. You may not know the name(s) but the imagery of Shallot and/or Giblet has become somewhat as iconic as anything in Dragon Ball Super, while fan hype for the characters has only grown with the Dragon Ball franchise's commitment to introducing new characters (Android 21), or taking extremely popular non-canon characters (Broly, Bardock) and giving them new storylines within official canon.

So is it Shallot and Giblet's turn to get some more official recognition from the Dragon Ball franchise? Fan support seems to be behind the idea:

Shallot and Giblet's (non-canon) origin story states that they are time-displaced Saiyans who originate from the earliest eras of the Saiyan race. In the Shallot and Giblet's era, the Saiyan race was locked in civil war between factions of "Good" and "Evil" Saiyans. Shallot and Giblet fought side-by-side against Evil Saiyans, with Giblet becoming obsessed with him and Shallot unlocking the power of the righteous Super Saiyan God to defeat evil. Dragon Ball Legends begins after Dragon Ball Super's Tournament of Power ends, when Shallot mysteriously wakes up in the modern Dragon Ball timeline, rather than his own era.

Giblet joined Shallot in being uprooted from time when he was brought to compete in the Tournament of Time that was orchestrated by the villain Zahha. Zahha brainwashed Giblet, removing his memories and amplifying feelings of animosity towards his brother. Giblet clashed with Shallot until the two both unlocked Super Saiyan God form. Shallot eventually reached his brother's true self, and brought him back from the Dark Ki's influence. Shallot and Giblet became united in the fight for good – with Giblet very much acting as the Vegeta to Shallot's Goku.

Dragon Ball Super has given us some pretty fun variations of Saiyan characters – like the entirety of Universe 6, a reality where Saiyans are heroic influences on the universe, instead of marauding warriors. Kale and Caulifla were big breakout favorites as two powerful female Saiyans; the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime series also introduced one those ancient "Evil Saiyans" in the character of "Cumber". It's clear that Dragon Ball is expanding the Saiyan race's mythos and character lineup – and it's clear that there is some fertile storytelling ground in the ancient world of the Saiyan race. Characters like Shallot and Giblet are a great way to break into that section of the franchise – and even better, fans are already familiar with them and like them.

As some Dragon Ball fans also point out: even if Shallot and Giblet aren't brought into official Dragon Ball canon, their story would be great as a non-canon one-shot feature, in the vein of Bardock and Broly's original Dragon Ball Z movies.