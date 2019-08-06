This Impressive Dragon Ball Cosplay Revisits Android 21

Before Dragon Ball FighterZ was officially released, one of the most intriguing aspects of it was the new villain designed by Akira Toriyama, Android 21. This new character introduced a few new ideas to the Dragon Ball series, and although the story of the massively popular fighting game was outside of the main canon fans were completely in love with what 21 brought to the franchise. But with the character’s appearance limited to that game, the support for the fan-favorite has fallen a bit by the wayside.

One way fans have kept the love for Android 21 alive, however, is through impressive cosplay feats. And one recent Android 21 cosplay has gone viral with fans for reminding them exactly why she became such an instant favorite upon her official debut in FighterZ. Check it out below!

Cosplay Artist @elizabethrage (who you can find on Instagram here) shared her intense take on Android 21’s base form, and it has already gotten a ton of support from fans. Not only is it an excellently crafted way to bring the character from the game into the real world, it’s also a showing of love for a character that isn’t quite highlighted as much as she used to be anymore. But there’s still a ton of potential left to explore for the villain should the franchise ever capitalize on it.

Android 21 has made a brief appearance outside of Dragon Ball FighterZ in the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade card game in Japan as it incorporated the game’s story into one of its expansions, but that’s pretty much it. Given how the FighterZ story hints that Android 21 is an android take on 16’s mother and Dr. Gero’s wife, it’s leaving a potentially major piece of the Dragon Ball canon up in the air. Considering how she was further boosted by Majin Buu’s cells, this made her even more of an intriguing choice of villain. Perhaps she can still show up in the franchise officially someday?

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The game is now going on stronger than ever with the release of FighterZ Pass 2, which officially launched last January and runs interested fans $24.99 USD. The currently confirmed characters can be purchased individually for $4.99 as well and include Videl, Jiren, GT Kid Goku, Janemba and the currently unreleased Dragon Ball Super: Broly versions of Broly and Gogeta.