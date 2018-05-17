All ‘Dragon Ball’ Funko Pops Are Buy One, Get One 50% Off

Entertainment Earth’s big buy one, get one 50% off Funko sale is the biggest deal of the year on Pop figures, and it’s entering its final days. That means there is precious little time left to choose from over 3000 figures that are eligible for the discount – including their entire Dragon Ball Funko lineup.

You can shop the Dragon Ball / Dragon Ball Z / Dragon Ball Super Funko lineup right here sorted by bestsellers. Many of the items are listed as “temporarily out of stock”, but don’t let that deter you. The Pops can still be backordered with the deal. This is also your chance to secure one of the coveted Entertainment Earth exclusive Dragon Ball Z glow-in-the-dark Super Saiyan Goku Pops ahead of their next, and possibly final, shipment in June.

On a related note, Bandai’s Dragon Ball Super Stars series of figures continues this month with the release of the Wave 3 set which includes Super Saiyan Future Trunks, Super Saiyan Blue Goku, and Hit. Each figure stands at 6 1/2-inches tall and features 16 or more points of articulation. They also come with additional hands and a collectible piece that can be combined to form Fusion Zamasu. You can pre-order the entire Wave 3 set right here for $64.99 with free shipping.

Keep in mind that you’ll need the Wave 3 set and the upcoming Wave 4 set to fully complete the Fusion Zamazu figure. That set is also available to pre-order with a ship date slated for May. It includes Goku Black Rose, Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta, and Zamasu. Again, each figure comes with additional hands and a Fusion Zamasu piece.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.