Dragon Ball Fan-Art Gives Goku Black The Perfect Genderbent Makeover

Dragon Ball has been known to surprise fans with its power ups, but the franchise draws a line with some of its biggest upsets. For the most part, characters stick to their alliances and power levels, but one fan is hoping to shake things up with Goku Black.

After all, Goku Black shook things up big time by making Goku into a villain of sorts, and this new art imagines how they would’ve looked as a woman.

Over on Twitter, a sketch of a genderbent Goku Black surfaced recently, and it got fans of the series buzzing. As you can see below, the piece imagines how the baddie would have looked as a woman — and by proxy — it imagines a female Goku to boot.

Lady Goku Black pic.twitter.com/ijruVDI9PY — Yoann Le Scoul (@artscoul) May 1, 2019

The character’s hair is as gravity defying as ever if not a bit longer than usual. Goku’s face is shrunk to fit a more feminine profile, but their smirk and narrowed gaze is all Goku Black. The biggest change to the character’s appearance comes down to their clothes as Goku Black. Gone is Goku’s usual gi and in is a dark layered dress with a belted waist and boots.

Of course, this take on Goku is nothing more than fiction, but fans admit they’re curious to learn more about female Saiyans as Dragon Ball continues. Women have been part of the race since the very beginning, but it was only in Dragon Ball Super that female Super Saiyans showed up. So, it isn’t impossible to think some Capsule Corps project gone wrong by genderbend Goku down the line if just for an episode or two.

