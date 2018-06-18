‘Dragon Ball’ Fans Can’t Decide if Goku Should Celebrate Father’s Day

One of the oldest debates in Dragon Ball is whether or not Goku is a bad father. This debate has jokingly lasted as long as the series has, and even adds fuel to the fire during certain points of the franchise.

Because of this, fans can’t decide whether or not Goku should be celebrating Father’s Day. Some fans have wished the character well, while others point out how much more involved Piccolo has been in Gohan’s life. While Piccolo indeed has supported Gohan through his adulthood, it’s more of a teacher and student relationship as opposed to Goku’s blind confidence and love for his children.

This is demonstrated best during the Cell saga where Goku is alright with dying in order to give Gohan the fire he needed to defeat Cell. He was willing to do so because of this confidence in Gohan’s strength, and that’s not something Piccolo always has. Piccolo’s saved Gohan tons of times, sure, but Goku at the end of the day shows a lot of interest in his two sons.

So while there are arguments to be made out of Goku’s fatherhood ability (given he is absent for most of his children’s lives), these arguments are not always fair. But Piccolo does deserve to celebrate the day too as a surrogate parent because the argument for him holds water as well.

Then again, even if fans can’t decide on whether or not Goku should be able to celebrate Father’s Day, at least Vegeta is there to celebrate regardless. Read on to see what fans have to say about the matter and let us know how you feel in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimationand Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.

@ohcatrina

Happy Father’s Day to everyone except Son Goku — Catrina Dennis (@ohcatrina) June 17, 2018

@YungJayy_

Happy Father’s Day to Piccolo, a TRUE black king pic.twitter.com/2u8fUqF4Hp — jalen (@YungJayy_) June 17, 2018

@DRiley863

Happy Father’s Day to all the real ones who hold it down for their kids… except Goku you are a freaking awful pic.twitter.com/AyOSnCYM8o — Davi’on Riley ™️ (@DRiley863) June 17, 2018

@gohardjoshy

@Jaefman

happy father’s day to Vegeta and Piccolo, who are good dads, and not Goku, who is a bad dad — Jeff (@Jaefman) June 17, 2018

@JxDokkan

But not all fans agree here as some definitely pay Goku the credit they feel he deserves:

We all know the Piccolo meme on Father’s day, but we also all know that anyone taking it seriously is simply misinformed.



“Bye guys” is more then a Dokkan meme, it’s time to remember what this scene meant for everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/DqlTkAQxdh — Jx (@JxDokkan) June 17, 2018

@boogy_k1

Happy Father’s day to Goku and Vegeta. — Kutlwano Msomi (@boogy_k1) June 17, 2018

@JeetRicky

no one of you idiots wished Goku a happy Father’s Day. smh disgraceful — Ricky (@JeetRicky) June 17, 2018

@Goku

Happy Father’s Day to all of you dads out there! Remember; a family that Kamehamehas together, stays together! pic.twitter.com/4sGgsVHp1Q — Goku (@Goku) June 17, 2018

@manoftomorrow01

But while all of this Goku and Piccolo debate is going on for Father’s Day, some fans have not forgotten one other major father in the series, Vegeta: