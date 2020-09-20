Dragon Ball Cosplay Imagines Fem Goku vs Vegeta Fight

✖

Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise has some of the fiercest fights in all action manga and anime, and now one cosplay duo imagines what Goku and Vegeta's first bout would have looked like with a fun fem spin. The clash between the two Saiyan warriors remains one of the most monumental moments in the entire franchise as it not only ushered Goku into a whole new realm of fights and power, but it also fully integrated Vegeta into the series as the deuteragonist from that point on. It became just as much of a series about Vegeta as Goku's toward the end, and that's especially true for later entries like Dragon Ball Super.

From then on the central rivalry between Goku and Vegeta was a major driving force for the series. Vegeta wanting to surpass Goku led to him making all kinds of wildly bad decisions, but also led him to making several good ones in order to protect his own skin. Now the two are basically on the same page when it comes down to fighting Earth's foes, and it's nothing like any fan would expect.

Also nothing like fans would expect is how great Goku and Vegeta are if they got a fem makeover! Artist @andivicosplay (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) shared their take on Vegeta while artist @miharu_oda (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) shared their take on Goku. This re-imagining of that very first Saiyan clash puts a whole new perspective on the series! Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andivi Cosplay (@andivicosplay) on Sep 13, 2020 at 12:03pm PDT

Goku and Vegeta fought a few more times after that initial confrontation during the Saiyan saga, but their first was definitely the most intense of the franchise to date. It's what ended up sparking Vegeta's character shift, and ultimately brought the franchise to the high point it is today. But what do you think?

Would the Dragon Ball franchise be any different if Goku and Vegeta were actually female characters? Would you want to see more Saiyan women in action sometime in the series' future? Which of the franchise's current female Saiyans would you want to see return someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!