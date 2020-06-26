Dragon Ball Super Reveals Goku's True Thoughts on Vegeta and His Potential

✖

Dragon Ball Super's "Galactic Patrol Prisoner" arc is in the middle of its big climactic fight, with Goku and Vegeta making a final stand against new villain, Planet-Eater Moro. After some intense new training, Vegeta finally took the lead over Goku for the first time in Dragon Ball history, as his time on Planet Yardrat has resulted in Dragon Ball Super's newest power: Forced Spirit Fission! Seeing Vegeta achieve this milestone was also an important moment for his competitive rival Kakarot, and we get to see a scene of Goku reflecting with Piccolo on just how much potential Vegeta really has!

Warning: Dragon Ball Super manga Chapter 61 SPOILERS Follow!

In Dragon Ball Super's latest chapter, Vegeta gets to use Forced Spirit Fission on the battlefield against Moro. This use of Yardrat's Spirit Control practice allows Vegeta to essentially steal back all of the lifeforce energy that Moro has stolen from countless beings across the universe.

Vegeta doesn't take back the energy that Moro stole - he returns it to where it belongs. Forced Spirit Fission lets Vegeta send all the lifeforce energy back to the planets Moro killed - and in a few cases he's even able to resurrect races (like the Namekians).

Goku and Piccolo are in awe of Vegeta - not just because of the new level of power that that the Saiyan Prince has achieved, but because of the way his character has evolved:

"Hey Goku," Piccolo asks. "Did you ever think he could grow this much?"

"Naw, can't say I did," Goku responds. "I didn't expect him to learn that new move or to get this strong."

"Not just in that sense," Piccolo continues. "I can't get over how much he's grown as a person. Have you forgotten how, once upon a time he showed up to invade the Earth? And now look: he's fighting to protect this planet. More than that, it's like he's trying to atone for the since of he past."

"Sins huh, Goku wonders. "Is he really thinking about all that stuff?"

"It's all because he met you, Goku. You've changed him," Piccolo says.

"Who me? I just wanted to fight the strongest guys out there."

Piccolo has to break it to Goku that Vegeta has indeed surpassed him for the first time - but that only gets Goku fired up to train again, so that he can catch up to Vegeta's progress.

Goku is humble, but Piccolo calls it right: It's been Goku's never-wavering (and simple-minded) dedication to fighting stronger and stronger opponents made him the perfect rival for Vegeta's own relentless drive to get stronger. But it was the strength of Goku's heroic character that helped Vegeta find things to love in his life, which is now the source of his Saiyan Pride, and all the new powers (SSGSSE, Forced Spirit Fission) it has unlocked.

You can read new Dragon Ball Super chapters online HERE. The anime is still on hiatus.

