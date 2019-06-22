Watch: Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 12 Released

Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series has had a divisive response among fans, but it’s irregular release schedule has made it quite the event when each new episode of the series debuts. As the series has gone past the double digit mark, there’s no sign of stopping as the conflict that began with the Prison Planet has spread throughout the entire universe.

The latest entry brings the fight back to the universe fans have come to know, and now fans can see how the latest episode shakes things up as Episode 12 of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime has been released online.

Episode 12 of the series is titled “Super Fighters Assemble! The Decisive Battle of Universe 7!” and it is described as such, “The battle stage has finally moved to Universe 7. Goku and his friends attack the immensely powerful Hearts and Kamioren. At the same time in Universe 3, Cumber, who is wreaking havoc, and Cooler, who gained a new power, clash!”

The fight between Goku and the villains of the Core Area has only gotten more intense as it crosses across multiple universes. In the hopes of powering up the Universe Seed superweapon, the fight has gone from Universe 6, to Universe 11, and now to Universes 3 and 7 as of the latest episode of the series. With Hearts and the other villains now threatening our heroes’ home, this has taken a turn for the worst.

No matter what Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks seem to try, they still struggle against Hearts and his great power. But maybe fighting on their home turf will change things unless Episode 12 features some major shake ups for how this fight can go. But with the next episode still a while away, it’s best to take your time and enjoy this newest entry!

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.