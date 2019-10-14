Dragon Ball Heroes Pays a Surprising Visit to the Grand Priest

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is gearing up for the final battle of the Universal Conflict arc in its promotional anime series, and things are heating up as the multiverse has begun gathering its strongest warriors together in an attempt to stop Hearts from increasing his power. But every one of their efforts has been in vain as Hearts has not only completed gathering energy for the Universe Seed, but had fused with it to unlock his new “Godslayer” form. This has certainly gotten the attention of the bigwigs of the multiverse like the Grand Priest in the latest episode.

Dragon Ball Heroes has previously brought back the Grand Priest in a few episodes through the promotional anime thus far as he once saved Goku from getting caught in Prison Planet’s destruction, and now it seems like the anime is gearing up for him to interfere once more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 17 of the series sees Hearts unlock his “Godslayer” power, and he thus begins to slay cede gods by taking Zamasu out of the equation. This rise in power surprisingly gets the attention of Grand Priest, who’s still standing at his post in front of the Omni-Kings’ palace. There’s no indication as to what this means just yet, but Grand Priest undoubtedly knows about how this situation has evolved so far.

Hit and Jiren had both been sent by their Supreme Kais to help Goku fight off Hearts, and this is a move that couldn’t be made without higher approval. Not only this, Grand Priest has been directly involved in this conflict previously as he briefly trained Goku how to hone into the Ultra Instinct form. Although this didn’t really help Goku throughout the series as much as one would expect, perhaps now is the time for Grand Priest to involve himself even further?

Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 17 is currently scheduled to premiere October 27th in Japan. It’s titled, “Ultimate God Killer! The Birth of Hearts!” and the synopsis reads as such, “Hearts has finally evolved into his ultimate form. As Jiren and Hit come to the rescue, Goku and co. start an all-out battle! The final battle that decides the fate of the universe begins!”

If you wanted to check out the promotional anime for yourself, Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 16 is now live. It’s titled “Zamasu vs. Universe 7! Ambition’s End!” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “The universe seed has finally filled with energy! Having taken in the completed universe seed, Hearts plots further evolution inside a ‘cocoon.’ Will Goku and co. manage to thwart Hearts’ scheme?!”