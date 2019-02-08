‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Teases Fused Zamasu’s New Goal

Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series has provided all sorts of fan-service laden goodness for fans, and one of the decisions fans have been wondering about was the return of Dragon Ball Super foe, Fused Zamasu.

Appearing at the end of the sixth episode as part of a new team of powerful baddies, fans have been wondering what Zamasu is up to now and now the series is teasing more of his new goal.

According to translations by @Cipher_db on Twitter, Zamasu is most likely going to align with the other warriors of the Core Area. Though he may have a vendetta against the Omni-King, he’s going to have to wait until the Core Area is through with their work, “The ‘Core Area’ made its appearance on the brink of the Prison Planet’s collapse. Within the center of this mysterious, dazzling red area is the ‘Universe Seed,” which hides enough power to birth a universe.”

Fu trapped Goku and the others within the Prison Planet in an attempt to activate this Universe Seed, but since that failed the Core Area will be out to accomplish this. But they need to destroy the other universes first, and Zamasu will be a part of this major effort. It lines up with his desire to destroy the Omni King, but there’s no telling what the Core Area will be getting from this new universe.

Zamasu would want a new universe since it aligns with his original goal in Dragon Ball Super, and now he has help in taking down the universes. That’ll make him more dangerous. Fans are curious as to what will come next, but thankfully the wait won’t be too long.

Episode 8 of the anime is currently scheduled for a release in late February, and is titled, “Invasion of the Ultimate, Worst Warriors! Universe 6 Demolished!” The synopsis reads as such, “Trunks and company face an uphill battle against Oren and Kamin’s fierce combination attacks. In the middle of the fight, the Core Area warrior Hearts appears and reveals his shocking plan.”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

