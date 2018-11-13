‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Anime Proves Goku Can Be Defeated

Fans have noticed that Goku has taken a few losses over the course of Dragon Ball Super, and it seems like this bad luck has followed him into the promotional Super Dragon Ball Heroes anime series.

In the fifth episode of the special series, Goku is blatantly and completely defeated by the Evil Saiyan Cumber, further proving that Goku can indeed lose at any point in the franchise.

In the fifth episode of the series, Goku and Vegeta are still struggling against Cumber’s continually rising power. After Cumber is taken out of his Super Saiyan Great Ape form, he’s enraged into a normal Super Saiyan transformation. This boosts his already strong evil ki, which had placed him at a base power level equal to Super Saiyan God Goku.

Goku tries his best to hold off Cumber, but he was overwhelmed by Cumber’s strength. Cumber went the extra mile and disrespected Goku by putting his foot on Goku’s face and pressing him down into the dirt. Cumber then unleashes a barrage of ki blasts, which knocks Goku out cold.

He would have been destroyed had Goku Xeno and Vegeta Xeno swooped in to save him (and fuse into Super Saiyan 4 Vegito). This is a major blow to Goku, and it’s one of the few times he’s been defeated over the course of the series (which has only increased in recent years). But fans know this isn’t a complete defeat either.

Goku’s hand twitches toward the end of the episode, and Saiyans get stronger with each defeat. As the synopsis for the next episode teases, Goku’s got one last form up his sleeve that may finally turn the tides in this strange battle.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. Fans are hoping the game eventually makes its way to the West as well in some form.

For those curious about the promotional anime series based on the game, the fifth episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is currently live and is titled “The Mightiest Warrior! Super Saiyan 4 Vegito.” The translated synopsis for the episode reads as such:

“As Goku and co. are in a jam, Goku Xeno and Vegeta Xeno come to their aid, having noticed the change in the Prison Planet. To counter Cumber’s bottomless power, the two use the Potara to fuse! It’s the explosive birth of the mightiest warrior!”