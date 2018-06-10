‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Anime Reveals Premiere Date

Are you ready for another round of Dragon Ball? Well, you better clear your schedule once July rolls in. Dragon Ball Heroes is coming, and the project has confirmed when it will go live.

Recently, the website for the Dragon Ball spin-off updated its schedule to confirm the project’s premiere. According to translations by Herms98, Dragon Ball Heroes will begin streaming on July 1. So far, there is no word on if this spin-off will air on cable, but TV Tokyo has not made an announcement about such a special. So, for now, it looks like Dragon Ball Heroes will only be available online.

“The DB Heroes anime website says ep.1 will begin streaming (配信) on July 1st, the same day it’ll be screened at Ion Lake Town. I assume this means it’ll stream on the actual site on the Movie page, although they’re still not super clear on this,” Herms98 writes.

Recently, fans learned the special spin-off would be screened at an anime event in Japan. Ion Lake Town announced it would host the premiere of Dragon Ball Heroes, so fans are expecting the full episode to go live online once fans at the convention have previewed the episode. So far, there is no word on when the spin-off’s second episode will or live or if there will be a third.

Of course, fans are interested to see what Dragon Ball Heroes holds. The franchise began years ago as a video game, and this anime adaptation is slated to be a promotional one to highlight Super Dragon Ball Heroes. This mini spin-off will cover the game’s ‘Prison Planet’ arc, so characters like Future Trunks and Goku Xeno will star in the project. So, if all goes well, audiences will get to see Super Saiyan Blue Goku go off on his alternate self.

Do you need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the show’s translated synopsis below:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

Are you excited about this spin-off? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!