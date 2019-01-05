‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Unleashes Ultra Instinct Goku Once More

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has surprised fans by continuing its promotional anime series beyond what they initially expected, and even had a climactic sixth episode before it begins an ambitious new arc.

How climactic? The sixth episode of the series saw the return of Ultra Instinct to the franchise as Goku needed the form to finally defeat the Evil Saiyan Cumber.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Goku has been throughly trounced by the Evil Saiyan Cumber throughout the previous five episodes of the promotional series, and no matter what Goku and Vegeta tried to do (even fusing into Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-ken Vegito) they couldn’t defeat him. The previous episode even had Goku completely knocked out and defeated by its end.

In Episode 6, Goku Xeno and Vegeta Xeno were trying their best to fight off Cumber while protecting the unconscious Goku, but when a huge ki blast threatens to take them out, Goku awakens to his Mastered Ultra Instinct form. Cumber is visibly shaken for the first time in the series, and Goku makes quick work of him after he transforms.

Much like the other debut of the Mastered Ultra Instinct form, Goku dodges each one of Cumber’s attacks with ease while effortlessly delivering an effective counterattack in the openings. The fight comes to an end when Goku launches a Kamehameha Wave, and though Cumber thinks he can catch it he’s quickly overwhelmed by the blast.

Cumber may be defeated by this, but the power struggle cracks a nearby sun and unleashes something even more deadly. Returning Dragon Ball Super villain Zamasu appears with a group of others to take Cumber away before Goku can bringing the battle to a definitive end. So while this return of Ultra Instinct was a bit too short for many fans’ liking, there will be more opportunities for the form to return as the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series begins a new arc.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

The new arc is set to begin with Episode 7 of the promotional series, which is set to premiere January 10 in Japan. It’s titled, “Zamasu Revived?! The Curtain Rises on the Universal Conflict arc!” and as the title implies, teases the return of big Dragon Ball Super villain, Zamasu, along with other major Super multiverse favorites like Jiren, Kefla, and Hit.