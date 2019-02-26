‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Teases New Demon Arc

The Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game and its Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime have been getting into some very exciting new story arcs – and there’s another one that’s about to unfold!

Thanks to some new promos, we now know that Dragon Ball Heroes is headed for a new “Descent of the Demon Gods” arc!

New SDBH Time Patrol arc (or at least its first campaign) is called the “Descent of the Demon Gods arc” (魔神降臨編). Apparently it’s going to take place in both the Demon Realm (or “Dark Empire,” as it’s worded here), and the world of DBGT. So … that’s pretty wild. pic.twitter.com/KliIzW6YSY — Cipher (@Cipher_db) February 20, 2019

The promo images feature some interesting looks at what may be new characters. Specifically there’s a guy who looks like a revamped version of Dabura from Dragon Ball Z‘s “Majin Buu Saga”, while next to him is a female character who looks a lot like a revamped version of Dabura’s sister, Towa. Though appearing in the Dragon Ball video games, Towa was an original creation of Akira Toriyama, so seeing her get more exposure in a new story arc would make a certain amount of sense. The fact that the arc will visit the Demon realm is an exciting bit of world expansion, while the mention of the Dragon Ball GT continuity opens up the exciting possibility of some characters from that series making a return.

Other highlights include a character that looks like a Super Saiyan 4 meets Super Saiyan God version of either Goku or Gogeta, plus some pretty stunning artwork for Universe 11 Pride Troopers Jiren and Top, as well the new villains Dragon Ball Heroes has introduced, Cumber The Evil Saiyan, and Oren, the Neo Machine Mutant Tuffle. Both villians made their debut in the Dragon Ball Heroes anime, and have both added their might to the team of Prison Planet escapees known as the “Core Area Warriors.”

This announcement of the “Descent of the Demon Gods” arc only feeds further into our theories about where Dragon Ball Super‘s official canon storyline could be headed. The manga has just started a storyline that introduces a powerful new villain character named “Planet-Eater Moro,” who is very much a demonic figure looking to defeat the divine entities of the universe. Dragon Ball Heroes current “Universal Conflict” story arc also centers on the idea of the Core Area Warriors trying to kill Grand Zeno and his lesser gods and angels – once again echoing the theory that Dragon Ball Super is building up to a story arc which will either threaten or break the current divine hierarchy we know. With the gods in the crosshairs, and the demons apparently about to rise, it definitely seems as though Dragon Ball is making an exciting return the supernatural mysticism of the original series.

We’ll keep you updated on Dragon Ball Heroes’ “Descent of the Demon Gods” arc as more info comes to light.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

