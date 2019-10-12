Dragon Ball Heroes Explains Jiren and Hit’s New Roles

With Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub run now over, there aren’t many avenues remaining for fans to get new adventures featuring Goku and the rest of the Z Fighters. Luckily the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series is now hitting its stride as it reaches the climax of the Universal Conflict arc, which has brought the multiverse under fire from Hearts and the other villains of the Core Area. Previous episodes have featured both the sixth universe’s Hit and the eleventh universe’s Jiren, but the latest episode has finally put them on the same team.

But why are they being teamed up together? Especially after all this time? The latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes also digs into the explanation of why they are here to help as it’s revealed that their Supreme Kais specifically chose to send them to serve as fellow seventh universe defenders following their major losses in their universes.

Previous episodes of the promotional series saw various members of the Core Area tear through the various universes in an attempt to gather energy for the Universe Seed, and each time the universes were unable to defend themselves. Although Goku, Vegeta, and Future Trunks have been travelling to each universe in an attempt to help, they haven’t actually had much luck.

But with the fight now coming to the seventh universe, it’s clear that the final phase of the fight is drawing near. Super Hearts was able to gather the energy he needed to achieve the true form of the Universe Seed, and the latest episode made this even worse when he was able to absorb its power and achieve a higher state of being. It’s clear that the other Supreme Kais noticed this trouble.

The sixth and the eleventh universes sent their two most powerful warriors in order to help Goku, so now the three of them have formed an unlikely tag team in order to save the multiverse. But seeing that they had so much trouble before, it’s not quite clear just how much they’ll be able to actually help in the fight going forward.

If you wanted to check out the promotional anime for yourself, Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 16 is now live. It’s titled “Zamasu vs. Universe 7! Ambition’s End!” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “The universe seed has finally filled with energy! Having taken in the completed universe seed, Hearts plots further evolution inside a ‘cocoon.’ Will Goku and co. manage to thwart Hearts’ scheme?!”