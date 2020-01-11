Dragon Ball Heroes Closes Universal Conflict Arc with Latest Episode

When Super Dragon Ball Heroes began a promotional anime series for its ultra popular arcade game franchise in Japan, it was quite a surprise to fans with each new episode as it did not initially seem like it was poised to be more than just a brief anime outing. But the series had not only continued to eventually have 19 episodes under its belt, but covered two full arcs. Picking and choosing elements from the story arcs of the game, the anime has most recently brought the ambitious Universal Conflict arc to an end with the latest episode.

Continuing on from the Prison Planet arc that began the promotional series, Episode 19 closes out a seven episode long journey through a battle between various defenders of the multiverse against the new villains of the Core Area.

Episode 19 of the promotional series is titled “A Perfect Conclusion! The Outcome of the Universal Conflict!” and it’s described as such, “Hearts attacks, Gogeta intercepts! What will be the fate of the universe after this fierce fight ends!? ‘The Universal Conflict’ has finally ended!” As the synopsis suggests, Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta turned out to be right what the universal defenders needed to defeat the increasingly strong Hearts.

Using energy gathered during the battles of the Prison Planet, Hearts absorbed a superweapon into his body and reached a whole new level of power that took a team up between Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta, Jiren, and Hit in order to defeat. Given that the promotional anime series loosely adapts the story from the original arcade game and its companion manga, it was quite a mixed bag.

There were several characters introduced throughout that got to do a few cool things such as the Evil Saiyan Cumber and Golden Cooler, but there’s definitely a feeling that the arc’s finale left a lot of story left hanging on the line. But as this isn’t a fully released anime series, with episodes ranging around 10 minutes each, it was never going to be a fulfilling as fans would hope.

But at the very least, the promotional anime series is now poised to continue with a special episode adapting the Time Patrol arc (which borrows some elements from Dragon Ball Online and Dragon Ball Xenoverse), and will be launching a whole new season sometime later this year taking on the Big Bang Mission arc.

With all of that said, what do you want to see from the future of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' promotional anime series? Is it filling the Dragon Ball anime void?