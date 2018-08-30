‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Episode 3 Title, Synopsis Surfaces

It looks like Dragon Ball Heroes will be a bit longer than fans thought. Not long ago, the promotional anime made its debut, and the release of episode two went live this week. Now, the series is planning a third episode, and fans got their first details about the project thanks to a meaty synopsis.

So, if you are ready to see Vegito power through Super Saiyan Blue, then you need to prepare yourself.

Over on social media, details about the next episode’s title and synopsis have surfaced from translators. According to reports, the new episode will be called “The Mightiest Radiance! Vegito Blue Kaio-Ken Explodes!” and its big synopsis can be found below:

“The evil Saiyan ‘Cumber’ has now revealed his true form, and in order to face off against him, Goku and Vegeta merge via the Potara! They become the mightiest warrior, Vegito Blue, and even let loose with the Kaio-Ken!! Cumber counters by unleashing an amazing form.”

As you can see, the show’s next short will have all kinds of action. Not only will Vegito return, but the fusion will do so with Kaio-Ken in tow. The power-up technique combined with Super Saiyan Blue will make Vegito stronger than ever, but it seems Cumber will hold his own against the legendary fighter. The evil Saiyan has his own forms up his sleeve, and it sounds like his newest one will be one fans haven’t ever seen before.

Do you need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the synopsis for the game’s promotional anime below:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

Are you excited for this third episode to go live?