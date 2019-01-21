‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Confirms God of Destruction Disappearance

Dragon Ball Super has done plenty during its tenure, but few of them have been as big as its Gods of Destruction. The introduction of fighters like Beerus has fundamentally changed the franchise, and it seems Dragon Ball Heroes is about to use that to its advantage.

Recently, Super Dragon Ball Heroes stepped out with a new episode of its promotional anime. The title has seven episodes out now, and the most recent embarked on the brand-new ‘Universal Conflict’ saga… and the story revealed some bad news for the Gods of Destruction.

You know, since they are all missing.

“We have an emergency,” the Kaioshin of Universe 6 revealed in the episode’s beginning moments.

As it turns out, war has come to his universe, and the god is terrified his Saiyans will not win the battle. Vegeta is also shocked by the announcement, so he asks where Champa has gone off to. That is when the Kaioshin confirms the Universe 6 god and his siblings have all gone missing.

“Starting with Champa, we’ve tried contacting all the Gods of Destruction to come to Zeno’s [world] but we haven’t been able to get through!”

With the Kaioshin unable to contact their counterparts, it seems the multiverse is headed for a big conflict. There is no telling where the gods have gone or why they are out of pocket. Sure, Beerus likes to eat and all, but he tends to get serious when the moment calls for such a response. Now, fans are wondering if a new threat has come into the Dragon Ball Heroes world capable of taking the fighters. And, if that is the case, then Goku is going to want to fight them ASAP.

So, what do you think has happened to the gods?

