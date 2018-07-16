‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Reveals Super Saiyan 4 Vegito

Dragon Ball is always ready to surprise fans, and the franchise is ready to do so again. Over in Japan, an annual event known as Jump Carnival shared a slew of announcements regarding Son Goku, and one of them has Dragon Ball Heroes fans real excited.

You know, considering that Super Saiyan 4 Vegito just became an actual thing.

Over on Twitter, footage from Jump Carnival went live from the Super Dragon Ball Heroes stage. The fan-favorite game has grown in popularity over the last year thanks to its on-going promotional anime, and the folks behind the title had a surprise in store.

As you can see above, a short trailer was shown hyping the game’s latest Universe Mission. Fans were shown Cumber, the Evil Saiyan, as he throttled Goku with ease. The battle was interrupted by Goku Xeno and Vegeta Xeno, and fans knew what was up as the pair were already in their Super Saiyan 4 form.

Thanks to some Potara earrings, the Xeno fighters were able to fuse, and the result was Super Saiyan 4 Vegito. The ominous fusion ended the trailer promising to defeat Cumber, and fans at the event learned the transformation is slated to hit the game in November.

For fans, the return of Super Saiyan 4 is always fun to see, but audiences should not get its canon status confused. Bandai is the team in charge of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, so fans mostly agree that anything presented in games doesn’t translate to canon. Still, there is always a chance creator Akira Toriyama may sign off on such a form down the line, and Super Saiyan 4 Vegito would be enough to make the most casual of fans geek out.

Do you need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the synopsis for the game’s promotional anime below:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

