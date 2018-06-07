This Is The Most Blinged-Out ‘Dragon Ball’ Jewelry Ever

When you want to show off your love for something, the easiest thing to do is buy a t-shirt or collect some Funko POP! figures. However, if you want to make Vegeta proud, then there’s only one way to please the prideful Saiyan.

Yeah, that’s right. If you are going to show Vegeta the respect he deserves, you need to bling yourself out with some seriously pricey merchandise.

Over on social media, fans started gawking when a short video of some ritzy Vegeta merch was spotted. The reel, which can be seen below, shows someone wearing white gloves holding a pendant of Vegeta. And, man — is it blingy or what?

The chain accessory may be fairly small, but it will make a dent in your savings. The pendant is either plated or made entirely from 18k gold, and that isn’t even counting its diamonds. While Vegeta’s stern features are cut from gold, his Super Saiyan hair is well over 9000 (dollars?) since it is all diamond studded.

Whether you like it or not, this piece of merchandise surely cost a pretty penny. Even the most reserved fan has to admit the jewelry belongs to a dedicated fan, but the jury is out on their personal taste in jewelry.

There’s no telling how much a custom pendant like this runs, but it surely isn’t as expensive as other pieces of Dragon Ball merchandise. For collectors, figures such as Super Posable Yadrat Goku are legendary and can fetch a heavy price whenever they surface for sale. Or, if you are Chris Brown, you can customize a red Lamborghini with Goku’s big face. The controversial rapper is one of many hip-hop stars who has a thing for Dragon Ball, and Brown isn’t afraid to use his millions to show his fandom off.

