‘Dragon Ball’ 2018 Movie May Be Set on Universe 7’s Planet Sadala

The news of a new Dragon Ball movie coming in 2018 has gotten the fanbase excited, but the rumors and teases of what the movie could be about are even more exciting – especially for longtime fans.

Akira Toriyama has already teased a storyline for the film that will take us back to the origins of the powerful Super Saiyan transformation. That story could take us back to Planet Sadala, the original homeworld of the Saiyan race, which has been mentioned in the Dragon Ball lore, and has recently come back into prominence with Dragon Ball Super, which introduced the Saiyans of Universe 6, a reality where the Saiyan race still resides on their original homeworld.

Based on what Toriyama has said, the theory is that this new Dragon Ball movie could finally detail the history of Sadala and its Saiyan civil war. The teased storyline involves ancient Saiyans, specifically a man named Yamoshi who was a righteous Saiyan, at odds with brutal warlike ways of his brethren. Yamoshi gathered five companions to rebel against the evil Saiyans, and during that ordeal, he transforms into the very first Super Saiyan, thereby beginning the legend of the Super Saiyan God.

It’s not hard to see how that storyline of the first Super Saiyan could be tailored onto the history of Sadala – especially if things lead into the tragic ending Toriyama has already teased to fans.

