Perfect Cell Gets Samurai Makeover In This Sweet Dragon Ball Fan Art

If you look at the history of villains in the Dragon Ball franchise, a good number of them may have been defeated but they’ve managed to somehow return to the land of the living. Majin Buu returned to life as “Fat Buu” and Uub following the end of Dragon Ball Z, Freeza returned to life in Dragon Ball Super, and both the Androids are alive and kicking to fight alongside our favorite Saiyans in the Tournament of Power. Among all these former threats, the most major villain who is still out of commission is Cell, who one fan has decided to give a feudal Japan makeover.

Reddit User Kenji_893 has created an amazing interpretation of Cell’s perfect form if it were to be draped in samurai armor, bringing back the biological experiment in glorious fashion:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Perfect Cell” is the third evolutionary form of Cell, after absorbing Androids 17 and 18. While Cell was eventually destroyed thanks to Gohan achieving Super Saiyan 2 after the death of Android 16, he is still considered to be one of the most vicious villains in Dragon Ball history. As mentioned earlier, Cell is one of the only major villains to have not returned to the series in some form or fashion. While there have been rumors and theories about somehow making a return to the franchise, who knows when the genetic experiment will return.

In Dragon Ball Heroes, Cell had returned at some point, infected by an evil Dragon Ball that caused him to transform into the monstrous “Xeno Cell”. Looking much more like an insect than ever before, Cell was eventually defeated once again and still has yet to return to the main series proper. With all the villains having made their way back to life, we figure that it’s only a matter of time before Cell returns to the franchise at some point. If Android 17 can return to become of the strongest fighters in the roster, then anything can happen!

What do you think of this amazing design that re-imagines Cell as a Samurai in Feudal Japan? Do you think the biological nightmare will somehow make his way back to the adventures of Dragon Ball? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and what’s the best way to forget that “Cell-X” exists.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.