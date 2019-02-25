‘Dragon Ball’ Reveals Exclusive Porunga Funko Pop

Dragon Ball has all sorts of Funko figures under its belt, but what does yet another hurt? Not long ago, collectors learned the toy company is releasing a special pop figure all about Son Goku, and this one will get Namekian fans feeling hyped.

Who needs Shenron, huh? Why splurge for Earth’s wish-granting dragon when you can have Porunga instead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Funko hit up Twitter to confirm its exclusive pop releases for Emerald City Comic Con. It was there the company unveiled its Porunga collectible to the world and even gave fans the chance to win one for themselves.

As you can see above, the pop is a massive one and shares a few similarities with Shenron’s enlarged figure. Porunga’s bulky form can be seen winding out from a set of Dragon Balls. Its serpentine body is painted a bright green, and it has bumps scattered along its skin. Porgunga is seen flexing his muscular arms as some black horns sprouts from its torso, and the rather intimidating look is made complete with glowing red eyes.

According to Funko, the pop figure will be super sized, so it stands at 6″ tall.

For more casual fans, they may have some trouble recalling Porunga. The character debuted in Dragon Ball Z and has been seen in the title’s sequels. Porunga is the wish-granting dragon from Planet Namek and summoned using its own Dragon Balls. Its ripped appearance and good-hearted humor made Porunga a favorite with fans, so Dragon Ball Z die-hards will surely be clamoring to get this exclusive pop for their collections.

So, do you want this collectible for yourself? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently in theaters as well.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!