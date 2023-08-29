Dragon Ball: Ranking Vegeta's Forms

Dragon Ball has seen the Z-Fighters achieve more transformations than we can count at this point, and Vegeta just so happens to be one of the brawlers who has more than a few forms on his resume. With the Granolah The Survivor Arc giving him his most powerful form to date via Ultra Ego, a technique learned while training with God of Destruction Beerus, his form count grows alongside his power level. Now, we here at ComicBook.com thought we'd take the opportunity to rank some of the best forms of the Prince of all Saiyans. To start, there are a few forms that weren't able to make our list but deserve a shoutout all the same. Vegeta's Oozaru form is one of the transformations that saw the Saiyan Prince at his scariest but it is barely a blip in the long history of the former villain turned Z-Fighter. Sticking to the ape side of things, Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta doesn't pop in the same way that Goku's iteration of the technique does, though trust us, it was tough leaving this Dragon Ball GT form off the list. While never featured in the official canon, Vegeta's Super Saiyan 3 transformation that has been seen in Dragon Ball Heroes gives the Z-Fighter an ominous look, but not enough to make this list. What is your favorite Vegeta transformation in the history of Dragon Ball? Do you think the Saiyan Prince will find new transformations with Ultra Ego? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.

8.) Base Form Vegeta (Photo: Toei Animation) The tried and true form of the Prince of all Saiyans is obviously his go-to status, but it's one that has become legendary. From his more evil status in both the Saiyan and Frieza Sagas to his enlightened takes during the arcs to follow, Vegeta's base form is striking without the necessity of changing his hair color and/or his facial features. Still, in comparison to some of the other striking forms on the list, it can't reign supreme.

7.) Super Saiyan Vegeta (Photo: Toei Animation) Vegeta's Super Saiyan form has one of the best entrances in the series bar none, with the Saiyan Prince unleashing it in the face of Dr. Gero and his albino android. Sitting on top of the world, Vegeta believed for a short amount of time that he had become the most powerful being in the universe and gained quite a bit of swagger as a result. Ultimately, in the face of the other transformations that outrank it here, it isn't able to stick out as much as what is to come, but it certainly left an impression in Dragon Ball Z.

6.) Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta (Photo: Toei Animation & Epic Games) In the Dragon Ball Super anime, Vegeta completely skipped Super Saiyan God and went right into Blue. Premiering the transformation in the face of Frieza's resurrection, we're big fans of how this form looks, but it simply pales in comparison in terms of what is to come. For much of Dragon Ball Super, this has been his de facto form in fighting against the likes of Frieza, Goku Black, Zamasu, and Jiren, though it is lacking some "oomph" when it comes to some of the other Saiyan Prince's forms.

5.) Ascended Super Saiyan Vegeta (Photo: Toei Animation) There's something to be said about Vegeta being a "short king" while also gaining some serious muscle as a result of his "Ascended Super Saiyan" form. While not quite as bulky as the Ultra Super Saiyan transformation that Trunks mistakenly attempts to use while fighting Perfect Cell, the Ascended form is able to add more menace and a striking aesthetic to Vegeta. The added muscle helps this one edge out the original Super Saiyan form, as well as the base forms of Super Saiyan Blue and Base for us.

4.) Ultra Ego Vegeta (Photo: Shueisha) We might be fully willing to change our rankings once we see Ultra Ego brought to the anime proper, but the latest ultimate form of Vegeta works well in terms of capturing his character as well as paying homage to the being that helped him to achieve it. Changing his hair and aura to a purple hue, Ultra Ego makes Vegeta look far more like a villain than anything else seen before, preparing him to potentially become a God of Destruction himself. Looking like a mix between Super Saiyan 3 and Super Saiyan Blue, the form is distinctly Vegeta's which makes it higher on the list than some of the other candidates.

3.) Super Saiyan God Vegeta (Photo: Toei Animation) Boy does this transformation work for Vegeta. While we've only been able to see this in action for a brief amount of time in the film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, it was used far more in the manga wherein Vegeta would routinely employ the transformation. Much like how Super Saiyan 4 pops a bit more for Goku than it does Vegeta, the opposite is true here as the fiery aura, red eyes, and slimmer build help to push this higher up in the rankings here.

2.) Super Saiyan Blue Evolved Vegeta (Photo: Toei Animation) It is absolutely wild that this transformation was an "anime-only" form in Dragon Ball Super. Bringing out the transformation while fighting against Jiren, Vegeta gets the best of many of his prior transformations with the changes to the blue aesthetic popping during the Tournament of Power. Once again bulking the Saiyan Prince up, the mouthful that is Super Saiyan Blue Evolved has everything going for it, but unfortunately, simply couldn't overtake the greatest of all time when it comes to Vegeta. Ironically enough, this transformation uses a similar attack as the number one spot, but to a lesser effect.