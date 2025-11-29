Dragon Ball Star Slams Prime Video For AI Dub of Acclaimed Series: “Shame on You”

In March 2025, the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video announced an AI dubbing pilot program on licensed movies and series, and now, as the year draws near its end, it has finally begun including these dubs for several fan-favorite series. Among the few series that received AI-generated dubbed episodes, Banana Fish by MAPPA was one of them. Based on Akimi Yoshida’s 1985 manga, the anime adaptation was released in 2018, breathing life into the deeply complex and heartbreaking story. Despite being one of the most beloved series of all time, Banana Fish never received an official dubbed translation, and fans have been waiting for it all this time. Unfortunately, their wishes came true in the worst possible way as Prime Video began streaming the AI-generated English and Spanish dubs.

For an anime that portrays trauma and emotions so intensely, having soulless dubs with no human voice actors is easily the worst decision ever. The usage of AI in any artistic field is often widely criticized, and this time is no different. Not only is the streaming platform receiving backlash from thousands of fans on social media, but several acclaimed voice actors in the industry have also voiced their opinions on the matter. Daman Mills, the voice behind Frieza in Dragon Ball Super, didn’t hold back on his criticism, and the post immediately went viral, shedding light on the disrespect shown towards anime series.

Dragon Ball Super’s Frieza Voice Actor Vows to Never Work With Prime Video Again

On his official X handle, Daman Mills tagged Amazon and Prime Video and said, “Shame on youAfter years of fans hoping for an English dub of Banana Fish, you give it to us as AI-generated garbage? It’s disrespectful as hell. Was a queer trauma narrative handed to a machine because paying real actors is too hard?”

He also added, “Fix this, or I personally will not work with you as an actor EVER AGAIN on any of your dubs. This is not ‘the future.’ This is erasure.”

In another post, the star also explains the major issue with AI dubbing, “Amazon’s choice to use AI to dub Banana Fish is a massive insult to us as performers. AI continues to threaten the livelihoods of performers in EVERY language (yes, even Japanese performers who are also incredibly vocal on this topic). Voice Actors deserve the same level of respect as on-camera performers. Anime already pays talent very little. Dub production costs shouldn’t make a dent in these companies’ pocketbooks.”

Mills is one of the most renowned voices in the industry, having worked with Prime Video in the past for famous roles such as Kaworu Nagisa in the Evangelion films. Aside from working with the streaming giant, he has nearly 100 credits to his name, including his role as Frieza in Dragon Ball Super, several roles in One Piece films, and many more. His declaration to never work with Prime Video again just goes to show the intensity of the matter, with many accounts supporting his stance.

