Dark Shonen Jump Fantasy Anime Confirms Season 2 Release Date: New Look Revealed

One dark fantasy from the pages of Shueisha’s Shonen Jump family is coming back next year with Season 2 of the anime, and a release date has been confirmed with a new look at what’s next. 2025 is wrapping up soon as the final episodes of the Fall 2025 anime schedule begin to air their final episodes, and that means it’s time to look ahead to what’s coming next with a whole new wave of anime coming next year. 2026 looks to be as packed of a release year as this one was, and it’s all starting off with the Winter 2026 anime schedule in January.

Yuji Kaku’s Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku made its TV anime debut back in 2023, and the anime is coming back this January with its highly anticipated second season. Only previously revealing its release window, Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku Season 2 will be officially making its debut on January 11th in Japan. To help celebrate the anime’s impending return, you can check out the new poster released for Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku Season 2 below as it teases an intense slate of new episodes coming next.

What to Know for Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku Season 2

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku Season 2 will be making its debut on January 11th in Japan, and Crunchyroll previously confirmed it’s going to be exclusively streaming the new episodes alongside their premiere. New additions to the voice cast for the new season include Ryota Suzuki as Yamada Asaemon Shugen, Koji Yusa as Yamada Asaemon Jikka, Maaya Uchida as Yamada Asaemon Kiyomaru, and Sayaka Ōhara as Yamada Asaemon Isuzu. It’s going to be a largely returning staff behind the scenes from the first season as well.

Kaori Makita will be once again directing Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku Season 2 for Studio MAPPA with Twin Engine credited for planning. Akira Kindaichi wrote the scripts for the season, Akitsugu Hisagi returned to design the characters, and Yoshiaki Dewa composes the music for the season once more. With the anime now coming back as part of a very packed Winter 2026 anime schedule, it’s time to get ready for this show so it doesn’t get lost in all of the chaos much like the first season did as well. It really does deserve a bit more attention.

What’s Going on With Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku?

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku, much like many of Shonen Jump’s newest anime releases, ended the manga’s run with Shueisha’s Jump+ app back in 2021, and creator Yuji Kaku briefly returned for a special sequel entry thanks to the anime’s success. But in the time since, the creator has yet to spark a new series or other story. As the anime prepares for its second season, it’s going to be competing with other Studio MAPPA mainstays like Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, so it’s going to be interesting to see how it all plays out.

2026 has a lot of anime that fans are going to want to keep an eye out for, and Winter 2026 in particular already has a lot of returning franchises that fans are very much excited to see as soon as they come back. It’s going to be a season where fans are going to be spread thin in terms of all of the notable releases to keep an eye on, so we’ll see how it all works out soon enough.

