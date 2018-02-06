‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals the True Dangers of Time Traveling

To say Dragon Ball has confusing timelines is an understatement. Over the years, the franchise has messed with time travel a bit too much, and Dragon Ball Super has only made it worse. In fact, the dub just saw Future Trunks come back to the present timeline where Goku and Vegeta hail from to save his own world.

However, it doesn’t look like everyone is happy to see the hero. In fact, Whis and Beerus are pretty peeved about his arrival.

In the most recent episode of Dragon Ball Super, dub fans watched Future Trunks explain how he arrived to the present timeline. The hero showed the gang the time machine his mother made, and Bulma was quick to brag about her counterpart’s accomplishments. Whis, on the other hand, was quick to knock them.

“Don’t you know playing with time is a serious taboo,” the angel asked. “I find it appalling that I have to say this, but time is fragile. Jumping through it on the scale you evidently have is strictly forbidden.”

The deity went on to explain why time travel is closely monitored in the multiverse. Whis says cosmic order was created to go one way and one way only; When you backtrack and make new imprints upon a timeline, it can effect any number of things. Whis says the erasure of a single flower could even lead to a planet’s destruction, and Bulma does look chastised before she talks back.

When the heroine asks about motive, Whis says time travel can’t be permitted willy-nilly even if lives are on the line.

“Motives don’t matter. The repercussions are too great. Even most deities are not allowed to move untethered throughout time,” Whis stresses.

At one point, Beerus and Whis say they have grounds to eliminate the whole group for being involved with such schemes. Future Trunks pleads for the two to spare Bulma as it was his mother from the alternate timeline who truly broke the rules, and Beerus does let them off when he’s assuaged by some food.

