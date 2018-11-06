‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Android 17’s Big Power Increase

The latest episode of Dragon Ball Super‘s English Dub series saw Goku continuing his recruitment drive for the upcoming Tournament of Power, which will put all of the universe in danger of being erased by Grand Zeno.

The next step in Goku’s search brought him to the remote island that is under the protection of none other than Android 17. As this episode of Dragon Ball Super wittily points out, this was actually the first meeting of Goku and Android 17, despite the two powerful warriors having their fates thoroughly intertwined by the time travel events of “The Android Saga” and “Cell Saga” storylines from Dragon Ball Z. Since this is Goku we’re talking about, thinkgs could only go one way with this fateful meeting, as Goku challenged No. 17 to a fight, in order to test his true potential for Universe 7’s team in the tournament.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Goku’s worry (and any fan of Dragon ball Z’s worry, really) was that Android 17 had been a formidable foe in the days when Super Saiyan was still new, but could he hope to compete with the likes of Super Saiyan Blue?

As it turns out, Android 17 has no problem matching Goku’s power in his Super Saiyan Blue form! As No. 17 reveals to Goku, he hasn’t been spending his time as the island’s protector just sitting around getting soft. No. 17 has kept up a serious regiment of training as part of his duty as the island’s protector, as violent and heavily-armed poachers launch constant attacks against him, trying to kill and dissect some of the rare beast living on the island.

In fact, as Dragon Ball Super episode 86 comes to an end, Android 17 and Goku are about to be ambushed by some alien poachers, who are after one particularly valuable animal that’s living on the island. So far, No. 17 refuses to be part of the Tournament of Power, despite knowing the stakes of universal extinction – but perhaps that will change after Goku fights for his cause?

This episode really revealed what a major power player Android 17 really is, within the larger Dragon Ball lore. He’s flown under the radar since getting a new lease on life as a result of the “Cell Saga’s” timeline changes, but now we’ve seen just how powerful he potentially is, which could be huge advantage for Universe 7 in the Tournament of Power – especially since he and Android 18 would big unknown factors for the rest of the universes.

How powerful do you think Android 17 really is? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (and no Spoilers)!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.