‘Dragon Ball Super’ Gets Called Out For Hilarious Typo

Dragon Ball Super may have ended its television run last year, but the show is going strong in the U.S. Thanks to Toonami, the show lives on with its English dub, but the anime got a tongue lashing online when one star singled out one hilarious typo.

Taking to Twitter, Sonny Strait used his platform to point out something in the credits irking him. After all, the credits for Dragon Ball Super episode 92 did misspell his name… Oops.

“”Sonny STRAIN?” Maybe I was being particularly difficult that week in the studio,” the voice actor wrote.

As you can see, the star isn’t wrong in the slight about his name. The actor, who voices Krillin amongst others, had his last name typed incorrectly. Rather than Strait, then show went with Strain — and the actor had the best reaction to the upset.

While no word has been given about the credits being corrected, fans can understand why the reel was more chaotic than usual. The new dubbed episode of Dragon Ball Super did introduce the English voice of Kale, a second female Saiyan from Universe 6. The episode also saw Caulifla go Super Saiyan for the very first time, revealing her prodigal talent as a fighter. Clearly, the team at Funimation had lots to do pre-credits, so here is to hoping Sonny Strain is replaced by Sonny Strait when this episode hits Blu-ray.

