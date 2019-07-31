Dragon Ball Continues Dominating Sales In Recent Financial Report

Dragon Ball is one of those franchise which never seems to lose. Son Goku’s determination has bled into the core of the franchise, and it shows hard these days. Thanks to a new report, fans have gotten a better idea of Dragon Ball’s financial status, and it is towering above every expectation.

Recently, Toei Animation put out its latest quarter results for the April – June period. Track the first quarter of 2020, Dragon Ball is actually up in profits year-over-year in Japan. However, that success has not translated well overseas.

According to the report, Dragon Ball‘s domestic license earned about 2.5 billion yen. In second place is One Piece which brought in 1.0 billion yen. Third and fourth place went to Pretty Cure while Saint Seiya followed up with both earning under a billion yen.

When it comes to overseas earnings, Dragon Ball was taken over by One Piece this quarter as the Straw Hats earned 857 million yen. Dragon Ball placed second with 566 million yen before Pretty Cure and Sailor Moon followed.

The report says the overseas dip is due to the lack of a premiere video game. Last year brought in a higher gross thanks to Dragon Ball FighterZ. However, Dragon Ball has yet to put out a major console title this year; However, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is slated to hit consoles later this year which might balance all the finances out.

Looking at these numbers, fans are impressed to see Dragon Ball‘s domestic gross growing despite its lack of content. Toei Animation has not put out any new Dragon Ball anime since Dragon Ball Super: Broly debuted. Reports have long suggested new anime episodes are in the works, but Toei Animation has consistently denied the rumors. But with numbers like these, fans cannot imagine the studio brushing aside Dragon Ball for much longer.

