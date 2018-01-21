‘Dragon Ball Super’ Eliminates Shocking ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Fighter

Warning! Spoilers for Episode 124 of Dragon Ball Super below!

The last episode teased a major team-up between Gohan and Golden Frieza as Dyspo turned his attention toward the duo, but no one would have guessed this team-up would eventually lead to another major elimination from the Tournament of Power.

With Goku and Vegeta‘s attention squarely on Jiren, the other fighters of Universe 7 have had to fend for themselves, but thanks to Gohan’s efforts, Universe 11’s Dyspo has been eliminated from the Tournament of Power. Unfortunately, this also led to his defeat as well.

Despite a good showing last episode, Freeza indeed has a bit of trouble with Universe 11’s Dyspo when he reveals that he can go faster than he had been this whole time. Activating his final technique, Super Maximum Light Speed Mode, he manages to out speed Freeza and pins him down with a number of attacks.

He nearly pushes Freeza out of the ring, but Gohan is able to jump in and save him. Thus Freeza and Gohan decide to work together to defeat Dyspo. Gohan figures they’ll need a way to deal with Dyspo’s speed as he continues to dodge their blasts. To limit Dyspo’s field of movement, Gohan rushes in as Freeza launches Death Beams, trapping the two in a cage of deadly blasts.

Shortly after, Freeza runs out of stamina and is unable to keep up the attack. But before Dyspo runs away, Gohan grabs him and tells Freeza to fire. Freeza does so, realizing this was Gohan’s plan from the start. This blast eliminates Dyspo from the Tournament of Power, but unfortunately takes out Gohan as well.

Gohan apologizes for his elimination, but Piccolo picks up his spirits by saying that they would not have been able to defeat Dyspo if he had been able to escape. After this double elimination, Universe 7 is left with Goku, Vegeta, Freeza, and Android 17 while Universe 11 has Jiren and Toppo.

The final stage approaches as the Tournament of Power enters its final six minutes.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.