Dragon Ball Super Fans Cannot Believe Its Finale Aired Two Years Ago

You may find it hard to believe, but it has been well over a year since Dragon Ball Super came to an end. The show hit its close during the peak of its run as eyes from around the world centered on Goku. The fighter was joined by his comrades in a battle for Universe 7’s survival before the anime simply wrapped up its baggage. And over on Twitter, fans are paying tribute to the finale of Dragon Ball Super a whole two years after it ended.

Yes, that is right. It has been two years since Dragon Ball Super bid farewell to fans, and netizens are still holding out hope there is more to come for Goku down the line.

If you look in the slides below, you will see a slew of posts which honor the ending of Dragon Ball Super. The show came to a close at the end of March 2018, and it was a wild ride for fans. Netizens watched all over the world as Goku and Universe 7 fought in the Tournament of Power. The team was poised to lose more than once, but a rally amongst fighters kept Universe 7 alive.

Of course, things came to a head with Goku and Vegeta. The fighters were pitted against a Pride Trooper named Jiren who pushed Goku to his very limits and then well past them. Time and again, fans tuned in each week to watch Goku vs Jiren as if it were a pay-per-view match, and it broke social media the globe over.

Now, it has been two years since the battle was held, but Dragon Ball Super lives on. Its first debuted a year after the show closed, and the series thrives even today thanks to its manga. Goku’s story is alive and well… so fans can only hope there is an anime featuring the Saiyan in the works somewhere.

Can you believe it has been this long since Dragon Ball Super closed shop?

Frowny Face

Its officially been 2 years since Dragonball Super ended 😭 pic.twitter.com/NVhRdq1Yjo — Vegeta (@YaPrinceVegeta) March 24, 2020

A Big-Ole’ Ride

On this day 2 years ago in Japan, Dragon Ball Super ended after 131 Episodes and what a ride it was. #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/Rghm1oBsJr — MattJM211 (@MattJM211) March 25, 2020

A True Journey

Dragon Ball Super Anime ended 2 years ago today. What an amazing journey it has been. #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/GWHXP4nR3S — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) March 24, 2020

The Next Time on Dragon Ball Super

2 Years Ago, The final episode of Dragon Ball Super aired. Dragon Ball Super Episode 131 – March 2018. What a ride it was. And 2 years later, the wait continues. Good times. Amazing journey. pic.twitter.com/E2TCkaSR7t — Alex Mason (@UnrealEntGaming) March 24, 2020

So Surreal

The Final Episode, Dragon Ball Super Episode 131. 2 Years Ago. Until We Meet Again, Goku… 😭 And here we are, 2 years later. What a difference. Didn’t even feel like 2 years ago. pic.twitter.com/JuJblFWfpl — Alex Mason (@UnrealEntGaming) March 24, 2020

Truly, Truly

God it’s been 2 years since dragon ball super ended how — Just like my japanese animes (@nightlyhadoken) March 25, 2020

Whaaaaa