One Japanese Game Show Just Had A Hilarious ‘Dragon Ball’ Episode

Dragon Ball has had many outlandish battles and events over the years, but now the hunt for the Dragon Balls has been brought to the real world as part of a Japanese game show.

The show, run for money Tosochu , takes the hunt to the streets of Yokohama Chinatown in a special collaboration with Dragon Ball Super.

In the special, Goku helped ten Japanese celebrities defeat Freeza by helping them outrun a bunch of men in black suits known as “Hunters.” The celebrities had 100 minutes to beat a series of challenges in order to win 1.2 million yen in prize money.

Challenges contestants faced in the special included taking a photo with a Vegeta, the Omni-King, and Beerus cosplayers who are hiding in a crowd, posing in Piccolo’s Special Beam Cannon pose when he and Goku defeated Raditz, finding a rare Dragon Ball Heroes card, and bringing a Senzu bean to Goku who’s been injured by Freeza while hunters watch them run from above in helicopters.

With all of these challenges, contestants had the option to also collect the Dragon Balls in order to “erase” some of the hunters chasing them and bringing back one of the eliminated contestants. Unfortunately, none of the contestants made it to the finish line at the end of the episode so Freeza won the day overall.

Though no one ultimately won, this game sounds incredibly fun to play and definitely sounds like a fantastic experience any fan of the series would love to take part in should an event like this come West in any shape or form.

