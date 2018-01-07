Vegeta Just Had His Best Episode Of ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Yet

Vegeta fans have been eagerly waiting for his major moment to shine in Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power, and while he has some major altercations, none of them top his fight with Jiren in Episode 122.

Universe 7 and 11 were the last two universes standing in the tournament, and everyone was amping to get the final fight on the road. While Goku and Jiren naturally came to blows first, Vegeta quickly put a stop to that by charging in and asking Jiren to show him his power.

Vegeta has had some major moments in the episode, but at first it seems like the opposite. While Goku and Jiren trade blows, Vegeta is batted away pretty easily in comparison. But when Vegeta sees how Jiren throws a flurry of punches at Goku, Vegeta uses this to read Jiren’s movements.

Beginning his counterattack, Vegeta eventually dodges Jiren’s punches and lands a strike of his own, much to the surprise of Jiren himself. He’s seen through Jiren’s attacks. Vegeta impressively and lands more blows, then says Jiren was stronger and faster when fighting Goku. This angers Jiren and he starts his own counterattack.

Vegeta is pinned by Jiren’s ki blast and seemingly eliminated from the Tournament. But Vegeta re-emerges with a new fire in his belly. As Jiren challenged his pride as a warrior, Vegeta begins channeling a Final Flash. He charges the attack while saying Goku could have Ultra Instinct, but he stands firm in the fact he will find a way to win on his own.

Then challenging Jiren not to dodge Vegeta launches his Final Flash at Jiren. It has built up such an impressive level of energy that Goku, Belmond, and everyone else has taken notice that Vegeta has gotten stronger in his battle with Jiren. Whis even mentioned earlier in the episode that Vegeta could be reaching for Ultra Instinct in this fight as well.

But even after his impressive Final Flash, Jiren remains unharmed. Still, this was the most effort Vegeta has put into a fight in the Tournament of Power and it shows.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video