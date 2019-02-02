‘Dragon Ball Super’ Cast Addresses Whether Beerus & Whis Are Gay

Dragon Ball is one of Japan's most popular shonen titles, but the franchise has yet to hit some topics to fans' disgruntlement. Goku and Vegeta still don't have their power levels laid out, and a growing number of fans have questioned why Dragon Ball has yet to depict any prominently gay characters. Some even began to question if Whis and Beerus may one day correct the latter issue, but two of the anime's stars do not see that happening.

Recently, the English dub cast of Dragon Ball Super appeared at New York Comic Con for the anime's first-ever panel at the event. Sean Schemmel and Monica Rial were joined on-stage by Jason Douglas and Ian Sinclair to talk about their characters. So, when one fan asked the latter pair if Whis and Beerus may develop a romantic relationship, the two had a frank answer to give.

According to Fandom's on-site reporter, Sinclair and Douglas said they don't see Whis or Beerus growing into an LGTBQ+ dynamic in the anime. In fact, Sinclair said his character looks to Beerus much like he would a house pet. The voice actor said he delivers most of Whis' lines to Beerus as if he were talking to a very sassy cat, so fans can see why the angel wouldn't be likely to fall for the God of Destruction.

Dragon Ball Super may break the franchise's dry spell with LGBTQ+ characters yet. Some fans began speculating that the anime's first female Super Saiyans could do the trick; Kale's lovestruck loyalty towards Caulifla had fans questioning how the girl felt about her mentor, but the two clarified their sisterly love for one another later on.

In the past, Dragon Ball has tried to depict LGBTQ+ characters with guys like Otokosuki, but their stereotypical persona has aged very poorly. Beerus and Whis may not be the guys who will help Dragon Ball widen its social conversation, but ally friends shouldn't give up hope just yet. There's no telling what Toei Animation and Akira Toriyama could have cooking up behind the scenes.

Dragon Ball Super's "Universal Survival" saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.