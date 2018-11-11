‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Actor Teases Freeza’s Surprising Role

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is a monumental release for a number of reasons, but the biggest is seeing how characters have continued on after the end of the series earlier this year.

This is especially true for the newly resurrected Freeza, who’s launching a new scheme in the film. His voice actor, Ryusei Nakao, even teases that Freeza will serve a surprising role in the upcoming film.

The DB Official Site interviews Freeza VA Ryūsei Nakao. “Freeza surprised me a little this time”, which made Nozawa happy too. The film features a new Freeza army, and there are some changes around Freeza himself. //t.co/GsXrg0NWat pic.twitter.com/WXEZ8W9zkI — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) November 4, 2018

As translated by @Herms98 on Twitter, an official interiew with Nakao revealed some interesting tidbits. Nakao mentions that “Freeza surprised [him] a little this time” and that not only can fans look forward to the new members of his army, but there are some changes to Freeza himself.

While there aren’t too many details to go on, Nakao mentions that Freeza has some “interesting” lines in the film and that he was excited to go straight from Freeza’s revival at the end of the Tournament of Power into the film. Though there isn’t much else to go on, fans can see why Nakao is excited from each of the film’s released trailers so far.

Not only does Freeza’s new army eventually recruit Broly and Paragus into their ranks, but the trailers for the film indicate that Freeza’s launched into the battle somehow. It’s just a matter of finding out why, and given how he acted toward the end of the series, it could be for non-malicious reasons this time too. That could fall in line with Nakao’s statements.

Fans will see what Freeza’s up to is soon enough when Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”