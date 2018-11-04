‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Shares Best Look at Bulma Yet

One of the major draws of Dragon Ball Super: Broly is seeing the new takes on each of the characters from designer Naohiro Shintani, and this includes a pretty nifty take on one of the series’ mainstays Bulma.

While her new look has been previously revealed before, the newest look at her character design sheet gives us the best look at the new Bulma yet.

Nice, we get a proper look at Bulma’s new design sheet in this week’s Front Line. I had issues with the Kitano-esque jaw in the full body shot before, but it’s not there whatsoever in the actual face references, so that’s good. Looks lovely! pic.twitter.com/TnrilpWTfC — Ajay (@AnimeAjay) October 28, 2018

Released in this week’s edition of Front Line in Japan, as spotted by @AnimeAjay on Twitter, Bulma’s character sheet provides a more in depth look at her new outfit. Bulma’s always sporting new looks, but the new take on the character will be a huge deal for the film.

Not only will it provide a look at Bulma’s vacation home, she will be portrayed by Aya Hisakawa, who’s taken over the role following the passing of Hiromi Tsumu. Bulma is set to play a big role in the film as well. A leaked synopsis for the upcoming film revealed that it centers on a major Dragon Ball hunt when Freeza steals six of the Dragon Balls from Bulma’s home. Naturally, she’s not about to take things sitting down and heads to the arctic with Goku and Vegeta as they prepare to face off against Freeza and strong new for Broly.

Fans will see more of this new Bulma design soon enough as Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December. The film is currently scheduled to screen in Austrailia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom as well.

Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”