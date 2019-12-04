Dragon Ball Super: Broly Gets Fan-Dub with Johnny Yong Bosch

Dragon Ball Super moved into a new era this week after an awaited reveal was made. At last, fans learned the actor cast to voice Broly in the English dub following the exit of Vic Mignogna. Now, fans are doing their best to envision how the voice will work moving forward, so it was only a matter of time until a fan overlaid the new voice atop a favorite film.

Over on Twitter, the user Munsonx4 shared his take on Johnny Yong Bosch’s take of Broly. The actor confirmed he is the one who will voice the Saiyan for Dragon Ball, so this user decided to put Bosch’s performance atop Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And as you can see below, the performance more than works for the Legendary Super Saiyan.

Edit of Johnny Yong Bosch as Broly in the Broly Movie! pic.twitter.com/i90vc0IjE2 — Munsonx4 (@Munson_Burner) December 4, 2019

The video is a short one as the dub audio from Bosch’s Broly has been limited to grunts and screaming so far. This is Dragon Ball, though, so that audio has been very useful. The video puts together scenes of Broly fighting Goku, but his dub has been replaced with that by of Bosch.

Fans have noted the new dub brings a younger energy to Broly, but its guttural tone fits just right. The new era of Broly is looking real bright thanks to Bosch’s performance, and fans hope the actor will get to do more stuff with the Super Saiyan in the coming years.

What do you make of this edited take on Broly? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchises with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.