New 'Dragon Ball Super' Arc Teases Outcome of ‘Broly’ Movie

The Dragon Ball Super series is set to get a major game-changing chapter with the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie. Fans have been wondering how the Dragon Ball Super manga will be addressing the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and the latest issue gave us our answer: not really at all.

Toyotaro's manga ends the Tournament of Power arc and transitions into the new "Galactic Patrol Prisoner" arc all in the same issue, with the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly only referenced in passing, with a big single panel of Goku and Vegeta battling the wild Saiyan known as Broly, in Earth's Arctic region.

However, along with that single panel of epic battle, there is in fact a clue that tells us how the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly turn out. Read on for the details - but be WARNED. This a potential spoiler for one of the most highly-anticipated movies of the year!

...Still onboard?

The manga's Tournament of Power epilogue sees a resurrected Freeza return to his evil ways. There's mention that all is normal again in the universe, except Freeza's return to evil; those new evil machinations are described with the following narration bubbles, set over the image of Goku, Vegeta, and Broly rumbling:

"The next spot of trouble caused by Freeza is a tale for another time... Suffice it to say, our two saiyans emerged from those events stronger than ever."

On the surface, it may seem like a trivial revelation: Goku and Vegeta come out of the battle with Broly and Freeza as the winners - no big surprise. It's a Dragon Ball story. However, given those final words "...emerged from those events stronger than ever," combined with rumors about the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, that are worth noting.

The biggest rumor has been the continuous tease that Broly will see Goku and Vegeta facing a version of Broly so powerful that they will have to combine their full Super Saiyan Blue powers into a Gogeta fusion, in order to stop Broly's rampage. That would definitely qualify as "stronger than ever" on the scale of Goku and Vegeta's power-ups; we know Ultra Instinct isn't on the table for this film, and this same manga issue clearly foreshadows the potential power of Goku and Vegeta's teamwork in battle.

As it stands, it seems like the only question left is: will Broly also emerge from the events of this film to be regular part of the Dragon Ball Super universe?

