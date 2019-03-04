‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans Point out Goku’s Best ‘Broly’ Moment

Dragon Ball fans are still glowing from the epic experience that was Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Now that the film (and all its many reveals) are behind us, we’re starting to see Broly dissected and quantified in the usual ways that come with any big geek culture project.

The biggest point of discussion is of course the lengthy battle that takes place between Goku, Vegeta, and Broly. For some Dragon Ball Super fans, Goku’s Super Saiyan God battle against Broly yielded one of the best moments of the series:

Here’s Goku’s best moment in the film and one of his best moments in all of modern Dragon Ball. pic.twitter.com/WvkPbXyogq — Lonely (@lslonelyshadow) March 4, 2019

This moment in the film comes when SSG Goku manages to immobilize Broly in some sort of ki energy force field, and tries to talk with the raging Saiyan about finding a different path.

As Goku explains:

“…Whatever the case, you ain’t a bad guy. I can tell. Stop doing this. You don’t have to listen to what those bad guys say.”

Unfortunately, Broly’s unquenchable rage proves too great; the wild Saiyan’s ki manages to expand and corrupt Goku’s cage, and he breaks free in a furious blaze of power, grabbing Goku and thrashing him hard.

Ultimately however, Goku proves to be wise in his assessments: by the end of the film, Broly proves to be exactly what Goku says he is: a good-hearted person who has just been led astray by some very bad influences. Goku leaves Broly on the remote Planet Vampa, where he can hopefully find his own way to becoming a righteous warrior, free of Freeza’s influence.

This act of compassion from Goku has touched a lot of fans – for a variety of reasons. A lot of fans love how Dragon Ball Super: Broly reverses the storyline of the original Dragon Ball Z: Broly, which saw Goku beat Broly to death with a super-punch through the heart. Other fans enjoy Goku reach out to a fellow Saiyan from a place of brotherhood and respect. In that latter case, this moment represents that sort of evolution of Goku’s character in the same way that Vegeta has shown so much growth and change in the franchise.

…Of course, this is the Dragon Ball fandom we’re talking about; alongside all the fans touched by the moment are a bunch of fans who are arguing that Goku’s compassion for Broly doesn’t match Gogeta’s later attempt to vaporize Broly for going berserker:

“Hey, let’s spare Broly! He’s not a bad guy.” Also: pic.twitter.com/gSxwFfjFHO — Lonely (@lslonelyshadow) March 4, 2019

How did you feel about this Goku and Broly moment in the movie? Let us know in the comments!

