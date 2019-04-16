‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fan Art Gives Goku’s Fight Pose a Shintani Makeover

Naohiro Shintani’s work on the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie has been a major game-changer for the franchise. Dragon Ball fans have now seen a stylistic concept for the series’ characters and action that they cannot (and don’t want to) unsee, leading to a new wave of fan art inspired by Shintani designs!

Here’s an example we have to share today: some Dragon Ball Super artwork of Goku in a battle pose, given a Shintani makeover. Check that out below:

The original Dragon Ball Super design was done by Tadayoshi Yamamuro, who is credited with being the biggest influence on the modern Dragon Ball franchise, with his “straight style” of character design, which depicted characters with very sharp and angular designs, and became some of the most viral Dragon Ball iconography to carry the franchise through the 2000s.

Shintani’s work on Dragon Ball Super: Broly has caused a major resurgence for the series more classic style of series pioneer Minoru Maeda, who oversaw the original Dragon Ball series and much of Dragon Ball Z‘s first half. Maeda’s designs were a lot more rounded and soft, and his action scenes a lot more flesh-and-bone visceral than later high-speed, smack-n-vanish battles. Seeing Shintani style in Broly’s modern high-polish fashion was truly a revelation – one that so many fans are hoping will influence the next Dragon Ball Super anime.

