‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Animator Reveals Interesting Kale Coincidence

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially brought the non-canon movie villain Broly into the series canon, but before that the only truly “canon” appearance of the character came with Universe 6’s Kale. Kale’s berserk Super Saiyan transformation was one of the biggest reveals of the Universe Survival arc of the series, and it turns out there was an interesting coincidence between her appearance in the series and Broly’s eventual return to the franchise.

As noted in an interview with Dragon Ball Super: Broly animator Yoshihiko Umakoshi (as noted by @AnimeAjay on Twitter), the film was already in its planning stages before Kale was brought into the TV series.

Unfortunately, @AnimeAjay doesn’t go into much detail about this interesting tidbit, but it is a pretty funny coincidence. Kale was brought into the Tournament of Power and given that Broly-esque form as an Easter Egg referencing the older incarnations of Broly, but Broly being in the official canon sort of warps the representation of the two.

It was previously believed that Kale was a female version of Broly, but now that Broly is official and he appears after Goku fights Kale, he’s technically more of a “Male Kale.” Though the production timetable clearly has one coming before the other in the eyes of fans, Kale is experienced first in the timeline of the story. This brings into question the source of her Super Saiyan power as well, as Broly’s berserk form is canonically a tapping into of the Oozaru strength.

Regardless of what end of the conversation you side with, this is a pretty coincidental Broly return. That both new and old Broly would come back, and were planned to come back around the same time.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly releases on Blu-ray and DVD in the United States on April 16. Opening in Japan last December, Funimation officially brought Dragon Ball Super: Broly to the United States on January 16, and the film has earned more that $100 million dollars worldwide.

You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. The film is described as such, “A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

