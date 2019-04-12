‘Dragon Ball Super’ Art Imagines Shintani’s Take on Super Saiyan 4 Goku

The Dragon Ball Super has undergone a massive makeover, and the new designs from character designer Naohiro Shintani are part of why Dragon Ball Super: Broly was so well received critically and commercially. Fans are hoping that if the franchise ever does return for a new anime project, it will keep the designs inspired by Shintani’s more round work. They have even gone as far as imagining what other classic designs would look like.

After teasing that Super Saiyan 4 could potentially be coming to the series canon, fans have been wondering what Super Saiyan 4 Goku could look like in Shintani’s newer style. One artist did just that, and you can check it out below.

Collaborated with @SkrillerArt by helping him finish his Shintani-inspired Goku SSJ4. Hope you like it! pic.twitter.com/HMWJqkWYYZ — CELL-MAN 🐢 (@CELLMANart) April 10, 2019

So, in a collabration effort, @CELLMANart is going to be working on my super saiyan 4 sketch! Its gonna be great, hea a great artist and will do it justice pic.twitter.com/zEfD784Xni — ⚔ Skilar’s Art ⚔ (@SkrillerArt) April 10, 2019

Artists @CELLMANart (which you can find here) and @SkrillerArt (which you can find here) shared their take on Super Saiyan 4 Goku, and it’s not hard to imagine this Goku working within the series canon. The Super Saiyan 4 form, or at least a version of it, was seemingly teased during the fight with Broly in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. In the fight, Broly managed to draw out the power of his Great Ape form but did not change into the monstrous form. Thus he had access to all the powers with the added agility of his base form.

Fans have been wondering that this is a way for the franchise to introduce Super Saiyan 4 into the series properly, especially considering Broly’s golden eyes matching the Super Saiyan 4 form’s golden eyes. This is one of the major elements fans are hoping is explored should the series ever return. Failing that, there is still opportunity for it to appear in the manga now that the series is in the midst of a brand new arc.

