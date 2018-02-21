‘Dragon Ball Super’: Bulma Explains Why She Has Cell’s Time Machine

On the last episode of the English language broadcast of Dragon Ball Super, Goku had his first confrontation with Goku Black. Since neither of them were at their full strength, the conclusion of that fight never came to pass. Unfortunately, Goku Black was also able to destroy Trunks’ time machine before forcibly being brought back to his timeline.

Luckily for Future Trunks and company, Bulma realized she still had the time machine Cell had used to get back to the past during the Android saga.

After struggling to find it at the end of the last episode, Bulma reveals she kept Cell’s time machine (the machine he stole when he killed Future Trunks in his timeline). It turns out she’s kept it after all of these years because she wanted to learn how to make one herself (and thus leading to Future Bulma being able to create and fuel one in the future).

It’s been in storage all of this time because she never did quite figure out how it worked, but thanks to Future Trunks bringing back Future Bulma’s notes on the time machine, Bulma now has a way to figure out how to get Cell’s machine running.

Since it’s going to take her some time to put together, it gives Goku and Vegeta time to train before their encounter with Goku Black again. Vegeta decides to train in Bulma’s gravity chamber, while Goku asks Whis and Beerus but they decline to get involved. Still not deterred, Goku decides to go to King Kai’s planet instead, much to the chagrin of King Kai himself.

But now that they have access to another time machine, it’s only a matter of time before Dragon Ball Super begins its time travel shenanigans once again.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.