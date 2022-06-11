Dragon Ball Super Shows Off Cell Max in New Key Art

Dragon Ball Super officially brought Cell back into the fold with a monstrous new makeover for its latest feature film, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has shown off a much better look at this new Cell Max in some cool new key art celebrating the movie's run through theaters! Dragon Ball Super released its first new anime entry in four long years, and much like the previous film, the new characters and events added some intriguing new potential paths for the future. But there were also some surprising returning faces too as Cell was brought back to the action at the movie's climax.

It was a much different kind of return for Cell than fans had expected, however, as while the new monster indeed looked and somewhat acted like the classic Dragon Ball Z villain, it was far removed from all of the personality and flair that fans had fallen in love with in the villain's original incarnation. Instead this new "Cell Max" was a kaiju sized monster that blindingly attacked everything around it until Gohan and Piccolo had teamed up to bring the major villain down by the movie's end. Now Dragon Ball Super's official Twitter has shown off a close look at Cell Max's new design with some cool art that you can check out below:

If you wanted to see Cell Max in action, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now making its way through theaters across North America and other international territories for a little while longer. As for what to expect, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment tease the movie as such, "The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

If you're curious as to how the movie turned out, you can check out ComicBook.com's full review of the movie here for more too. But if you have already seen the new movie, how did you like Cell Max's debut? Was this a proper return from the classic villain? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!