‘Dragon Ball Super’ Shouts Out One Clever Cell Easter Egg

When it comes to Dragon Ball, continuity can be – well – interesting. Fans are never afraid to point out when the series flubs up, but the fandom does like to give props when they’re due too. So, fans can see why Dragon Ball Super‘s dub got audiences excited with its latest episode.

After all, Cell and his Time Machine did make a small reappearance.

In the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super‘s dub, fans watched as Goku and Goku Black traded blows for the first time. The two men were eager to fight one another, but things went south when Goku Black blew up the time machine Future Trunks used to reach Goku. The villain was sucked back to his timeline afterwards, leaving Future Trunks stranded and panicked about the fate of mission.

Without a way to get home, the hero wondered how he was meant to take down Goku Black. Vegeta tells his son not to give up hope easily, and Bulma steps in to help Future Trunks out. At first, she tells her son a time machine cannot be built even with her notes, but then she has an idea. After rushing to her lab, Bulma returns with a small capsule which contains the old time machine Cell arrived in.

Yes, Bulma had the impeccable foresight to collect Cell’s time machine back in Dragon Ball Z. The heroine said she kept it on her in case there was ever need for it, but it laid forgotten in her lab. It was only when Future Trunks reappeared that the machine became relevant thanks to Goku Black.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

Were you surprised to see Cell mentioned in this Dragon Ball Super episode? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!