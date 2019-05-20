Dragon Ball Super Unleashes Moro’s Full Magical Power

Dragon Ball Super‘s latest manga arc has introduced one of the series most powerful villains to date, in the form of Moro, an ancient evil fighter/sorcerer whose unique magical abilities make him a walking nightmare for Goku and Vegeta. The two Saiyan heroes have already nearly died trying to fight Moro, who can absorb all of their Super Saiyan energies, effectively rendering all of their biggest powerups totally useless.

If that wasn’t bad enough, “Planet-Eater Moro” can also absorb and weaponize the energy of entire planets, and is also a Super Saiyan Blue-level fighter in his own right. With Dragon Ball Super chapter 48, the situation goes from very bad to totally F.U.B.A.R., as Moro finally gets back his full and complete magical abilities!

Things actually looked pretty good for Goku and Vegeta when the issue opens: The two warriors were prepared for a suicide mission fight with Moro, only to get a last minute save from the Galactic Patrol, who unleashed a secret Moro-killing weapon in the form of Majin Buu! Buu (guided by the Daikaioh persona he’s fused with) set about beating Moro down, and was doing a mighty fine job of doing it. Unfortunately, Moro gets a last-minute save of his own, and it pretty much spells doom for our heroes – and quite possibly the universe.

While Buu is kicking the living crap out of Moro, the villain’s accomplice (former Freeza Force member Cranberry) sneaks off to slaughter the last village of Namekians, and seize the final Namekian Dragon Ball Moro needs. Cranberry summons the Namekian dragon god Porunga, and makes two wishes before Goku and Vegeta can stop him:

The get himself healed from some extensive damage from his ship crashing. Prompted by Moro’s psychic message, Cranberry wishes for the sorcerer’s magic to be fully restored.

If you thought Moro was a fearsome Dragon Ball villain before, that was just the warm up. With his magic restored, Moro is able to fly so fast that he easily overtakes Goku and Vegeta (moving at full speed) to reach Porunga first. He betrays and murder’s Cranberry, in order to steal the third and final Namekian Dragon Ball wish for himself. The twist comes when Moro makes a wish off-panel, and refuses to share with Goku and Vegeta just what that nefarious wish is.

What we do know is that full-power magic Moro is exponentially worse than what we’ve seen from the villain so far. There’s only a small tease of that in this issue, and it’s pretty dire: it doesn’t take long after Moro leaves Goku and Vegeta for the villain to start absorbing all of New Namek’s energy. When the issue ends, the Saiyans partner with Buu to face Moro’s full magical might, in time to stop the planet from being destroyed.

