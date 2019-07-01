Dragon Ball Super Teases Moro’s Third Wish but What Could It Be?

Chapter 49 of the Dragon Ball Super manga takes the battle between Goku, Vegeta, and new villain Moro into its final stages, but also has a few big twists left to throw at readers. Some of those twists reveal just how powerless Goku and Vegeta are in face of Moro, while others reframe major events of Dragon Ball Z in a way that may setup Dragon Ball Super‘s future.

The final twist in Chapter 49 comes at the very end, just when Goku and Vegeta think they have Moro cornered. As the villain reminds his Saiyan foes, they haven’t yet turn the tables as there’s one last ace up his sleeve:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Vegeta: “I don’t think you comprehend the situation. We’re about to destroy you once and for all!”

Moro: “Heh, Heh, So foolish. So naive. Ha, Ha, Ha! You seem to have forgotten something quite important. The third wish!”

That’s right, in case you have forgotten there’s still that third wish lingering out there. When Moro and his former cohort Cranberry got their hands on the Namekian Dragon Balls, they each got one of the three wishes allowed to them by Porunga, the Namekian dragon god. However, Moro killed Cranberry in cold blood and took the third wish for himself – a wish he wasn’t sure Porunga had power enough to fulfill. The dragon god did fulfill it though, and now the universe is just waiting to see what evil new power Moro has gained.

So what is Moro’s third wish? Here’s what we know:

We’ve already done an extensive list of possibilities for Moro’s third wish, back when the evil villain first made it in secret. However, subsequent chapters of Dragon Ball Super have helped narrow the possibilities down to a narrower lane of options:

Immortality has been the most common guess amongst Dragon Ball fans, and it seems more and more likely that that’s indeed what Moro has done. Of course, for a villain who is already 10,000,00 years old and nearly invulnerable to begin with, “immortality” could be a concept that is realized in some unusual ways. For Moro to be immortal, he could simply have wished to never have his all-powerful magic sealed away again, giving him power to beat death and defeat forever. If Moro wished to be immune to godly ki, or had some way to seal godly ki away, he could ostensibly reign unchallenged in the universe, as the only beings who could stop him (the gods and kais) wouldn’t be able to challenge him anymore. Or, if Moro wished to become a god himself, the effect would be the same, as the evil sorcerer would be the ultimate Destroyer god.

In all honesty, we’re hoping Moro chose some kind of clever method for achieving omnipotence or some kind of new power-up, rather than just traditional invulnerability or immortality. Those tricks have been pulled by other Dragon Ball villains, and since this “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc has been such a fun and novel expansion of the series mythos, we want that trend to continue.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.