Dragon Ball Super Draft Raises Major Angel Law Questions

Dragon Ball Super shared a sneak peek into the next big chapter of the series, and with it raised some major questions about the Angel Laws and their punishments. Chapter 62 of the series ended with a major cliffhanger as Merus surprisingly arrived on Earth to save Goku and the others after they had been utterly decimated by Planet Eater Moro. But while fans loved to see Merus at the end of that chapter, there was that sinking feeling that Merus was breaking one of the major laws that he had been ordered to follow in a previous chapter.

The rough draft pages from the first few moments of Chapter 63 have been revealed, and they tease that Merus and Moro will be duking it out when we resume the series. But with this confirmed action taking place, this raises some questions about the nature of the Angel laws. Because if Merus was ordered to keep from interfering before, what about the situation has changed that allows him to deliberately interfere in Earth's affairs? Could there be a loophole to the laws?

As we see in these draft pages for Chapter 63 (as shared by @KenXyro on Twitter), Merus can be seen using the same kind of tools and techniques he used in the first fight with Moro. If that's the case, and he was able to do so the first time, does that mean that Merus is not breaking an Angel law? Could this loophole be the key to allowing Merus to offer his divine help as long as he doesn't use his Angel power?

Dragon Ball Super chapter 63: Merus' Resolution The beginning of the chapter is mostly just Merus bodying Moro. No sign of Goku and the gang. pic.twitter.com/RgDgyQtQGl — 🍎 Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) August 13, 2020

As we had seen before, Whis really only stopped Merus when it was clear that Merus was going to use his angelic abilities against Goku. While Whis did tell Merus not to interfere with Earth as it's just another planet in this multiverse, perhaps he allowed Merus to return to Earth with the promise that he wouldn't use his angel abilities? But he already kind of did by breaking into Moro's force field at the end of Chapter 62! So what do you think?

